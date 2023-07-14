UC secretary held in bribe case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested a union counsel secretary for taking a bribe for issuing a death certificate to a man.

Javed Iqbal said, in his application to Regional Director, that Secretary UC No13 Muhammad Akber khan was demanding Rs 5,000 for issuing death certificate of his late mother.

Taking action on application, ACE circle officer raided and arrested the accused red handedfor taking the bribe.