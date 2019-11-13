Uc secretary, patwari booked in Faisalabad

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against revenue officials including patwari,uc secretary involved in forgery for issuing fake death certificate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) -: Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against revenue officials including patwari,uc secretary involved in forgery for issuing fake death certificate.

According to official source, a complainant Muhammad Mansha r/o chak no 61/4-R, District Sahiwal submitted in his application to Director Anti Corruption Faisalabad Imran Raza Abbasi stated that Asif alias Billu, Asadullah, Jaweria and Batool Bibi with the connivance of secretary union council chak no 415 tehsil Tandlianwala Abdul Qayyum and Patwari Noor Jamal prepared fake death certificate of one Jamil Bibi.

They showed deceased Jamil Bibi,unmarried woman in the bogus certificate and got transferred 56 kanals and 6 marla land in their Names.

Assistant Director (Monitoring) Zahid Masood Nizami in his inquiry report declared patwari Noor Jamal, secretary UC Abdul Qayyum, Numberdar Awais Khan and others guilty and registered a case against all persons.

Regional Inspector Mazharul Haq was appointed as inquiry officer for further investigation of the case.