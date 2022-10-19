UC secretary suspended for charging extra money

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Samiullah Farooq has suspended union council secretary for charging extra money than government schedule.

Deputy Commissioner has raided on public complaints at Union Council No. 29 Chak 518/TDA and suspended UC Secretary Ghulam Mustafa for charging Rs 1400 instead of Rs 200 for birth and death registration.

He also ordered departmental action against the said secretary.