UC Secy held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment Sargodha on Saturday arrested a union council secretary on the charge of taking bribe from a citizen.

ACE authorities said that complainant Muhammad Hamza s/o Nasir Iqbal Chak 29 /SB submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Khalid Masood Farooka, alleging that secretary union IftiKhar Ahmad was demanding bribe from him for issuance of divorce certificate and he had already taken Rs 4,000 from him.

Taking notice of the application, Circle Officer Muhammad Akram under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Imanat Ali conducted a raid and arrested the said secretary union council and recoveredRs 4,000 from him.

Further investigation was underway.