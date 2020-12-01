UrduPoint.com
UC Wise Week Long Cleanliness Campaign Kicks Off In Latifabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mangi on Tuesday inaugurated week-long cleanliness drive in Taluka Latifabad to ensure cleanliness in all Union Committees/ Councils.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, all union committees/councils would be cleaned by lifting garbage from localities and provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens.

The Assistant Commissioner inaugurated the campaign from Latifabad's UC - 78 to provide healthy atmosphere to the people so that they could be protected from infectious diseases.

In order to start cleanliness campaign required material including dust bins have been handed over to the concerned staff of the Union Committees/Councils, the AC said.

He said cleanliness campaign would be continued UC wise in the taluka and would be completed during current week.

