Uch police recover over one kg hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The district police have apprehended a drug peddler and recovered over one kilogram of hashish from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a police team of PS Uch Sharif raided a den lying within their jurisdiction and arrested a drug peddler.

The police recovered one kg and 600 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Uch Sharif police have registered a case against the suspect under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.