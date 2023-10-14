Open Menu

Uch Police Recover Over One Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Uch police recover over one kg hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The district police have apprehended a drug peddler and recovered over one kilogram of hashish from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a police team of PS Uch Sharif raided a den lying within their jurisdiction and arrested a drug peddler.

The police recovered one kg and 600 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Uch Sharif police have registered a case against the suspect under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

32 minutes ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan