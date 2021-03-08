Uch Sharif police recover hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Uch Sharif police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a police team of Uch Sharif Police Station took an alleged drug peddler into custody.

The suspect was identified as Irshad and the police recovered 1,330 grams hashish from his possession.

Uch Sharif police have lodged a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.