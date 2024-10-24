UCHS, Islamic Aid sign agreement for development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The University of Child Health Sciences and Islamic Aid have entered into a significant agreement to undertake various development projects, including the construction and revamping of colleges, emergency blocks, and a day care center.

The memorandum of agreement was signed by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Chairman Islamic Aid Mahmoodul Hasan.

During the signing ceremony on Thursday, the minister commended the efforts of Islamic Aid, particularly its Chairman, Mahmoodul Hasan, stating, “I appreciate Islamic Aid’s commitment to serving humanity. May Allah Almighty accept their efforts. As human beings and Muslims, it is our duty to ease the lives of others.

”

Vice-Chancellor of the UCHS, Professor Masud Sadiq, elaborated on the scope of the agreement, confirming that multiple projects including the revamping of colleges and the construction of an emergency block and day care center would be carried out under the collaboration.

The Chairman Islamic Aid reaffirmed the organization's commitment to timely completion of the projects, particularly focusing on the Lahore Children’s Hospital.

The event was attended by Chairman University of Lahore, Avis Rauf, MD Children’s Hospital, Prof. Tipu Sultan, along with esteemed faculty members Prof. Tahir Masood, Prof. Junaid Rasheed, and others.