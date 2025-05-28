UCP Celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Ulema Council of Pakistan (UCP) celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer,here on Wednesday.
Addressing a Youm-e-Takbeer seminar at Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Islamic Research Center,Chairman UCP Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that Pakistan became the first and lone nuclear power in the Islamic world 27 years ago by following the nuclear tests conducted in the Chagai hills.
He said that prior to the tests,immense international pressure and lucrative offers were made to dissuade the Prime Minister(PM) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the military leadership from test proceeding.However,the firm patriotic resolve of the national leadership culminated in the successful tests on May 28, 1998, making Pakistan a recognized nuclear state,he added.
He said that this year Youm-e-Takbeer was particularly significant as Pakistan has achieved an unprecedented victory in May 6–10 conflict imposed unjustly by India.
This triumph has further elevated national morale and spirit of celebration around Youm-e-Takbeer,he added.
UCP leader also paid tributes to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto,Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan,scientists,engineers,Pakistan Armed Forces and all national security institutions for their pivotal role in establishing and safeguarding nuclear program of Pakistan in addition to making the country secured and invincible.
Vice Chairman(VC) UCP Peer Jee Khalid Mehmood Qasmi, Central Secretary General Allama Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Deputy Secretary General Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Vice Chairman(VC) Maulana Samiullah Hussaini,Finance Secretary Allama Hafeez-ur-Rehman Kashmiri,Legal Advisor Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate, Provincial President Maulana Muhammad Mushtaq Lahori and General Secretary Punjab Maulana Azam Farooqi were also present on the occasion.
