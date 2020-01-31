UrduPoint.com
UCP Delegation Of Students And Teachers Witness Senate Proceeding

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:16 PM

A delegation of 71 students and 2 faculty members of University of Central Punjab Quaid Campus Rawalpindi witnessed senate proceeding on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) A delegation of 71 students and 2 faculty members of University of Central Punjab Quaid Campus Rawalpindi witnessed senate proceeding on Friday.Chairman Senate during Senate session on Friday told that 71 students of University of Central Punjab Quaid Campus Rawalpindi and two faculty members were present in the Senate to witness the proceeding; we welcome them after that member's senate welcomed them by thumping the desks.Meanwhile, Chairman Senate has handed over the matter of deportation of Pakistanis from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to the implementation committee of Senate.Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs during question hour answered the questions of members Senate in this regard after that Senate Chairman referred the matter to implementation committee and said that officials of all related departments will give briefing in the committee.

On the other hand, Fateha was offered for polio workers and security officials who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan in line of duty.Senator Mushtaq Ahmad led Fateha Khawani upon the direction of Chairman Senate.He said government should take special measures for the protection of polio workers as mostly polio workers are females and their protection is government's obligation.He further said that Shuhda packages should be announced for martyred workers and anyone among the family members of deceased should be given job.Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati has said that the attack on polio workers is a great oppression.Chairman directed that CM K-P should be contacted and asked for taking serious action against those found involved in the attack on polio workers.

