UCP Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Army Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Chairman Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan (UCP) Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi has expressed sorrow and grief over crash of army helicopter in which six army officers were martyred

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that six army officers, including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Brigadier General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Pilot Major Saeed Ahmad, Pilot Major General Talha Mannan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, were the precious asset of Pak army who embraced Shahadat while serving the flood-stricken humanity.

"This was the noble cause during which the brave army officers embraced martyrdom. The nation is proud of them", he added.

He also prayed rest for the departed souls and patience for the bereaved family.

In a similar message, Allama Shahnawaz Farooqi Secretary General Markazi UCP also condoled over martyrdom of army officers and prayed rest for their eternal peace.

