UCP to celebrate ID with full zeal: Zahid Mehmood Qasmi

Chairman Ulema Council Pakistan (UCP) Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that UCP will celebrate the Independence Day with full national zeal and zest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Ulema Council Pakistan (UCP) Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that UCP will celebrate the Independence Day with full national zeal and zest.

Talking to APP here, he said that the religious scholars attached with the UCP will highlight the importance of independence during Juma sermons.

They will also motivate the nation to play their active role for progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Pakistan was achieved after countless sacrifices,therefore, every citizen irrespective ofcreed and cast should play role for national development and prosperity.

He said the UCP had chalked out a plan to celebrate the Independence Day in a most befitting manner.