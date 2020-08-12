UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UCP To Celebrate ID With Full Zeal: Zahid Mehmood Qasmi

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:53 AM

UCP to celebrate ID with full zeal: Zahid Mehmood Qasmi

Chairman Ulema Council Pakistan (UCP) Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that UCP will celebrate the Independence Day with full national zeal and zest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Ulema Council Pakistan (UCP) Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that UCP will celebrate the Independence Day with full national zeal and zest.

Talking to APP here, he said that the religious scholars attached with the UCP will highlight the importance of independence during Juma sermons.

They will also motivate the nation to play their active role for progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Pakistan was achieved after countless sacrifices,therefore, every citizen irrespective ofcreed and cast should play role for national development and prosperity.

He said the UCP had chalked out a plan to celebrate the Independence Day in a most befitting manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Independence

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

4 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

57 minutes ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

57 minutes ago

Health Services Disruption Due to COVID Hinders Ef ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.