UCP To Support PML-N Candidates In Upcoming Elections: Zahid Qasmi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan (UCP) Chairman Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi on Monday announced that the UCP would support the candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming General Election 2024.
Addressing a joint press conference with former Interior Minister/President PML-N Punjab Rana Sana Ullah Khan at Khatam-e-Nabuwat Islamic Research Center Gol Masjid Ghulam Muhammad Abad here, he said that Markazi UCP had deep links with the leadership of PML-N which was a symbol of national progress and prosperity.
He said the UCP leadership had already announced to support the PML-N candidates in all 36 districts of the Punjab including Faisalabad. "In this connection, our candidate Maulana Muhammad Amir Ashraf has withdrawn from election in PP-105 in favor of PML-N candidate Rao Kashif Raheem," he added.
He said the UCP had full trust that the PML-N after winning the general election and forming government would strive hard for the protection of Aqeeda-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat, Namoos-e-Risalat, Sahaba and Ahl-e-Bait.
Speaking on the occasion, former Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah thanked the UCP leadership for their support to the PML-N candidates and said the PML-N was a pro-people party which would strive hard for national progress and prosperity after winning the elections.
He said the PML-N had set its priorities to provide cheap electricity in addition to weeding out price hike and poverty. He said the PML-N always preferred to national interests instead of personal gains. Now this party would also drag the country out of prevailing crises if the people voted it to power during upcoming general elections, he added.
He also appreciated the role of UCP in the promotion of Islamic teachings and assured them to resolve their genuine problems on top priority basis.
Vice Chairman UCP Sahibzada Pir Jee Khalid Mehmood Qasmi, Secretary General Allama Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Deputy Secretary General Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Divisional President PML-N Faisalabad Hajji Akram Ansari, former MPA Malik Nawaz, Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Maulana Abu Sufiyan Hanafi, Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman, Maulana Muzaffar Hameed Watto, Maulana Azam Farooq, Maulana Amir Ashraf, Maulana Hafeez-ur-Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.
The meeting also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people and demanded the international community to play its effective role in early resolution of Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
Later, a special prayer was also offered for early freedom of Kashmir as well as sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan.
