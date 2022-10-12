UrduPoint.com

UCP Wins Karate Championship

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

UCP wins Karate championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan HEC inter-university women karate championship 2022-23 held under the aegis of Higher education Commission at Government College Women University Faisalabad concluded here on Wednesday.

University of Central Punjab (UCP) won the championship. The University of Lahore remained runner up and Punjab University Lahore secured the third position.

The prize distribution was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad.

Former chairman Standing Committee on Finance Faizullah Kamoka was chief guest.

MPA Ferdous Rai, Vice Chancellor Government College for Women University Prof Dr Rubina Farooq,faculty and a large number of students were also present.

The medals and cash prizes were distributed among first, second and third position holder teams. Total 160 students from 13 teams took part in the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

