UCs bifurcated into three zones in district Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Administrator Municipal Committee Nawabshah Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Wednesday bifurcated Union Councils of Municipal Committee Nawabshah into three zones and nominated focal persons for each zone.

According to bifurcation Nawabshah Zone-1 would comprise Union Council 1 and 6 and Jamali Colony and Mehran Colony of Union Council-2. AEN Yaseen Bhangwar has been nominated as Focal person with Mob No.0300-3216029 for Nawabshah Zone-1.

Nawabshah Zone-2 includes remaining UCs of Union Council 2, UC3, UC4 and UC5 for which Chief Officer Bachal Magsi has been nominated as focal person with mob No.0303-3076660. Nawabshah Zone-3 includes UC7, UC8, UC9 and old city areas for which Sub Engineer Hazoor Bux Memon has been nominated as Focal person with Mob No.

0300-3232721.

The deputy commissioner and administrator MCN has instructed all focal persons to play their full-fledged role in providing better services of cleanliness and sanitation, disposal of garbage and other municipal services in their respective zones.

Administrator has appealed to the general public to contact the concerned Focal Person of their zone at their mentioned number for any complaint.

In case the complaint still remains unresolved by Focal Person, all Zones in-charge Chief Municipal Officer Nawabshah Aamir Ali Dhakhan can be contacted on Mob No.0317-3247252.