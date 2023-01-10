UCs number increased to cater growing population in Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said the government had increased the number of union councils to cater growing population in the federal capital

"The matter regarding the Local Government polls is sub judice and whatever the decision comes from the court, it will be implemented in true letter and spirit," the PML-N leader said while addressing a news conference here at the National Press Club.

He said the federal government would extend full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan in conducting the Local Government election in the federal capital.

Tariq said a comprehensive plan was underway to resolve the issues of the people residing in the rural areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory at their doorsteps. Additionally, the mayor, deputy mayor and UCs' chairmen were being empowered under the plan to transform the federal capital.

He condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for launching smear campaigns against the state institutions on social media to make the case regarding the LG polls controversial.

The PTI hurled allegations against all those who spoke nothing but the truth about its leadership.

The PML-N leader said PTI Chairman Imran Khan squarely damaged society by harming moral and social values which would take years to undo.

To a query, he said the PTI, itself, had used delaying tactics during its previous tenure to delay the holding of the LG election in the federal capital. Besides, the local governments were suspended in Punjab immediately after the election in 2018.

The PTI did not let the local governments, which were later restored by the apex court, function during the tenure of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he said, adding though the local governments existed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but were devoid of the powers which were being exercised by the provincial government.

