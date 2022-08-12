UCs record linked with Nadra in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Union councils record has been linked with the Nadra system in order to provide computerized birth,death and marriage certificates.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Deputy Director Local Government Babar Shahzad Ranjha said records of 73 union councils, including 22 urban and 51 rural UCs, of Sargodha district had been linked with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) e-system under an agreement with the Punjab government and the Nadra.

He said that under the new system it would take one to two days to issue birth, death and marriage certificates etc. The deputy director added training would be given to staffers bythe Nadra for the system,On this occasion ,Assistant Director Local Government Ajmal Muneer was also present.