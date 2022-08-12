UrduPoint.com

UCs Record Linked With Nadra In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

UCs record linked with Nadra in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Union councils record has been linked with the Nadra system in order to provide computerized birth,death and marriage certificates.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Deputy Director Local Government Babar Shahzad Ranjha said records of 73 union councils, including 22 urban and 51 rural UCs, of Sargodha district had been linked with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) e-system under an agreement with the Punjab government and the Nadra.

He said that under the new system it would take one to two days to issue birth, death and marriage certificates etc. The deputy director added training would be given to staffers bythe Nadra for the system,On this occasion ,Assistant Director Local Government Ajmal Muneer was also present.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Marriage Sargodha Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

3 hours ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

3 hours ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.