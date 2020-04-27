UCVAS student wins international quiz competetion

University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UCVAS) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has won the first position in the International Online Quiz Competition. Muhammad Ammun Bashir, student the college achieved the first position in International Online Quiz Competition organized by Vets Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UCVAS) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has won the first position in the International Online Quiz Competition. Muhammad Ammun Bashir, student the college achieved the first position in International Online Quiz Competition organized by Vets Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore.

A total of 323 students from 21 national and international universities participated in the quiz. Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob appreciated the performance of the student and encouraged them to continue the online activities during COVID-19 pandemic.. Principal University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr Sajid Hameed also congratulated the student.