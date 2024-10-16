- Home
- Pakistan
- UE hosts international conference on "Zoological Emerging Scientific Trends (ZEST 2024)"
UE Hosts International Conference On "Zoological Emerging Scientific Trends (ZEST 2024)"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The University of Education, Lahore, inaugurated its third international conference, "Zoological Emerging Scientific Trends (ZEST 2024)," here on Wednesday.
The two-day event, running until October 17, features participation from scholars across nine countries, including Turkey, Denmark, the United States, Poland, the UAE, Austria, Thailand, South Korea, and the UK, along with 23 Pakistani scholars.
According to university’s spokesperson, a total of 152 research papers will be presented, with 1,400 participants attending both in person and virtually.
The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry, while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali (S.I., T.I.), Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University, served as the chief guest.
Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Cheema was the guest of honor, and the conference was opened by Prof.
Dr. Shagufta Andleeb, Chairperson of the Department of Zoology, who welcomed participants and outlined the conference's objectives.
In his address, Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry stressed the importance of this conference as a platform for scholars to exchange knowledge and innovations. He emphasized that ZEST 2024 aims to foster international collaboration and networking among zoological scientists. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted the significance of the event, describing the current era as one of life sciences, where advancements in health play a pivotal role. He congratulated the University of education for successfully organizing the conference.
The conference drew participation from faculty members, students, staff, and professionals from various sectors. Additionally, more than 10 poster presenters contributed to the event.
Recent Stories
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's crop produce suffers from poor infrastructure, supply chains: Shahid Imran2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Department confirms 172 new dengue cases2 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Amber Mahek on Oct 2732 minutes ago
-
21 vehicles challaned over violations42 minutes ago
-
Accused held in injured condition42 minutes ago
-
4 dead as vehicle overturns in Vehari52 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on Religious Minorities at USKT52 minutes ago
-
President summons NA, Senate sessions on Thursday52 minutes ago
-
Nine power pilferers booked1 hour ago
-
Micro plans for Polio vaccination to be digitalized1 hour ago
-
Islamabad transforms into city of lights during 23rd SCO Moot1 hour ago
-
Training course on Neonatal Care concludes at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi1 hour ago