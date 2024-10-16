Open Menu

UE Hosts International Conference On "Zoological Emerging Scientific Trends (ZEST 2024)"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM

UE hosts international conference on "Zoological Emerging Scientific Trends (ZEST 2024)"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The University of Education, Lahore, inaugurated its third international conference, "Zoological Emerging Scientific Trends (ZEST 2024)," here on Wednesday.

The two-day event, running until October 17, features participation from scholars across nine countries, including Turkey, Denmark, the United States, Poland, the UAE, Austria, Thailand, South Korea, and the UK, along with 23 Pakistani scholars.

According to university’s spokesperson, a total of 152 research papers will be presented, with 1,400 participants attending both in person and virtually.

The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry, while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali (S.I., T.I.), Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University, served as the chief guest.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Cheema was the guest of honor, and the conference was opened by Prof.

Dr. Shagufta Andleeb, Chairperson of the Department of Zoology, who welcomed participants and outlined the conference's objectives.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry stressed the importance of this conference as a platform for scholars to exchange knowledge and innovations. He emphasized that ZEST 2024 aims to foster international collaboration and networking among zoological scientists. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted the significance of the event, describing the current era as one of life sciences, where advancements in health play a pivotal role. He congratulated the University of education for successfully organizing the conference.

The conference drew participation from faculty members, students, staff, and professionals from various sectors. Additionally, more than 10 poster presenters contributed to the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Thailand Exchange Education Punjab Turkey UAE Austria United Kingdom Poland South Korea United States Denmark Muhammad Ali October Event From

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

15 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

15 hours ago
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

15 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

15 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

15 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

16 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

15 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan