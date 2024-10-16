UE hosts international conference on "Zoological Emerging Scientific Trends (ZEST 2024)"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The University of Education, Lahore, inaugurated its third international conference, "Zoological Emerging Scientific Trends (ZEST 2024)," here on Wednesday.

The two-day event, running until October 17, features participation from scholars across nine countries, including Turkey, Denmark, the United States, Poland, the UAE, Austria, Thailand, South Korea, and the UK, along with 23 Pakistani scholars.

According to university’s spokesperson, a total of 152 research papers will be presented, with 1,400 participants attending both in person and virtually.

The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry, while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali (S.I., T.I.), Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University, served as the chief guest.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Cheema was the guest of honor, and the conference was opened by Prof.

Dr. Shagufta Andleeb, Chairperson of the Department of Zoology, who welcomed participants and outlined the conference's objectives.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry stressed the importance of this conference as a platform for scholars to exchange knowledge and innovations. He emphasized that ZEST 2024 aims to foster international collaboration and networking among zoological scientists. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted the significance of the event, describing the current era as one of life sciences, where advancements in health play a pivotal role. He congratulated the University of education for successfully organizing the conference.

The conference drew participation from faculty members, students, staff, and professionals from various sectors. Additionally, more than 10 poster presenters contributed to the event.