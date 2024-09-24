Open Menu

UE VC Assumes Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

UE VC assumes office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Renowned scientist and educationist Professor Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry has officially assumed the charge of Vice-Chancellor at the University of Education, Lahore.

Prior to this appointment, he served as a Professor of Biomaterials and Head of the Interdisciplinary Research Center in Biomedical Materials at COMSATS University.

Dr. Aqif Chaudhry holds a PhD in Biomaterials from Queen Mary University of London and has an extensive publication record with over 80 research papers, along with leading significant research and development projects valued in the millions.

He was warmly welcomed by the university community, including former Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Afzal, directors, faculty, and administrative staff. In his inaugural remarks, Dr. Chaudhry expressed his honor in taking on this leadership role at the country's first university dedicated to teacher education. He emphasized his commitment to advancing the university's mission in quality education, training, and research.

