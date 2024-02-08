UEFA President Ceferin Won't Seek Re-election In 2027
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday he would not seek a fourth term as UEFA president in 2027 despite the approval of controversial reforms that would enable him to extend his mandate
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday he would not seek a fourth term as UEFA president in 2027 despite the approval of controversial reforms that would enable him to extend his mandate.
"I decided around six months ago that I'm not planning to run in 2027 anymore," the 56-year-old Slovenian lawyer said at a press conference following the UEFA Congress in Paris.
"The reason is that after some time, every organisation needs fresh blood, but mainly because I was away from my family for seven years now."
Ceferin's surprise announcement came shortly after UEFA member nations voted overwhelmingly in favour of a series of statute amendments, including a measure that would have allowed Ceferin to potentially stay in his role until 2031.
"I intentionally didn't want to disclose my thoughts before, because firstly, I wanted to see the real face of some people and I saw it," said Ceferin, first elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini.
"I didn't want to influence the Congress. I wanted them do decide (on the statutes) not knowing what I'm telling you today.
"
The statute relating to the presidency of European football's governing body does not erase the three-term limit but stipulates that terms of office started or served before July 1, 2017, shall not be taken into account.
The rule was introduced by Ceferin that year as an anti-corruption move in the wake of the FIFA scandal. He said the need to change the existing legislature stemmed from the fact it had not been properly implemented at the time.
Ceferin was re-elected unopposed for a third term last April, just weeks after Gianni Infantino was re-elected as president of the sport's world governing body FIFA.
However his suggestion he could run for a fourth term, which arose during an executive meeting in December, prompted UEFA's chief of football Zvonimir Boban to resign last month.
The former Croatia midfielder, who was part of AC Milan's successful sides in the 1990s, called it a "disastrous idea".
The motion comfortably received the two-thirds majority required during Thursday's vote, with England the lone dissenting voice among the 55 member nations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'
ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan
Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears
Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM
Foolproof security made by police in city
CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections
Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'
169 seats hold key to National Assembly control
Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence
Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death39 seconds ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM54 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security made by police in city54 minutes ago
-
CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections54 minutes ago
-
169 seats hold key to National Assembly control56 minutes ago
-
Polling concludes peacefully in Jhang56 minutes ago
-
Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful manner1 hour ago
-
Journalists visit Election City1 hour ago
-
General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP2 hours ago
-
ECP chief commends successful election2 hours ago
-
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Solangi2 hours ago
-
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)2 hours ago