UE’s 14 Faculty Members Ranked Among World’s Top 2% Scientists

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

UE’s 14 faculty members ranked among world’s top 2% scientists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Fourteen faculty members of the University of education (UE), Lahore, have earned a place among the world’s top 2 percent scientists, as per the latest ranking released by Stanford University, USA.

According to EU’s spokesperson, the global ranking is based on research published in leading journals indexed in Scopus and Web of Science, underscoring the University’s growing role in advancing scientific knowledge.

The distinguished faculty members include: Dr. Muhammad Faizan Nazar, Dr. Sana Ullah, Dr. Umair Ashraf, Dr. Anis Ali Shah, Dr. Noor Saeed Khan, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Mustafa, Dr. Arshad Riaz, Dr. Tariq Mahmood, Dr. Ghulam Rasool Madni, Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal Hussain, Dr. Mehmood Ahmed, Dr. Ghulam Yaseen, Dr. Muhammad S. Saleem, and Dr. Naveed Ahmed.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry congratulated the faculty, calling it a “landmark accomplishment” that reflects the University’s commitment to quality research and academic excellence. He added that the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) is being further strengthened to promote impactful research leading to even greater achievements.

The recognition cements the University of Education’s growing international standing and its dedication to producing research that serves Pakistan and the global community.

