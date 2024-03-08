Open Menu

UE's Alumni Swearing-in

Published March 08, 2024

UE's alumni swearing-in

The University of Education (UE) Alumni Association swearing-in took place on the main campus at Township here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The University of education (UE) Alumni Association swearing-in took place on the main campus at Township here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed participated in the event as the chief guest while Director Alumni Relations Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Tatla presided over the event.

Farah Rehman President, Zarmina Khan Senior Vice President, Muhammad Uzair Khalid Information Secretary, Ali Imtiaz Vice President while Rida Fatima, Muhammad Usman, Malik Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Shahyan, Sanwal Razzaq and Ashfaq Ahmed took the oath as executive members, said a UE spokesperson.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, said that the alumni were playing a vital role in the development of the country by performing duties in various departments.

More Stories From Pakistan