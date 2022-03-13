UET 12th Syndicate meeting approves different agendas for University uplift

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The 12th Syndicate Committee meeting of University of Engineering and Technology, Multan held here and it gave approval of various agendas.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, presided over the meeting. The syndicate gave approval for extension of academic leave during the PhD of various teachers, purchase of new buses for students,pay scale upgradation and recovery of student fees.

Member Punjab Assembly Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Madam Shahida Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Asif Ali (Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University), Ghulam Saghir (Additional Secretary HED), Mr. Shah Sarwar (Divisional Director Local Edit Funds) Madam Saira Raza. Prof. Dr. Abid Latif (Department of Civil Engineering BZU Multan), Dr. Sadiq Hussain (NFCIET Multan) attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said that there was no scarcity of talent among the local students. Quality education is being imparted to students.

The university would be developed further as per modern requirements. The government released funds for UET and hoped that construction would begin very soon.

In September 2022, some new classes would be introduced in the varsity, said VC. Engineering University was urgently required for the region, he maintained.

The huge funding by the government clearly indicates the priority of the incumbent government.

All the members appreciated and congratulated the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar for guiding the university in the right direction and making it a sustainable financial model.