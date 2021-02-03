UrduPoint.com
UET Academic Council Reviews HEC's PhD Policy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:13 PM

The Academic Council of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Wednesday approved necessary amendments in semester regulations in light of the PhD policy issued by Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The council during its 224th meeting with the UET Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar in the Chair also discussed different academic affairs and recommendations sent by departments on various issues. Deans of all Faculties, Heads of all departments and professors attended the meeting.

The Academic Council reviewed the HEC's PhD policy in detail and recommended to the Syndicate to approve the policy with a request for clarification from the HEC on a few points.

The University Code of Ethics was also approved to be included in the prospectus. The Council gave approval to include the translation of the Holy Quran in the curriculum.

The meeting approved the Names of Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Mufti, Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Prof. Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering as two members for the Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC). The Council also added new members in the Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) including Associate Professor Dr. Shumaila Shehzadi of Physics Department, Dr. Safeer Abbas of Civil Engineering Department and Assistant Professor Dr. Ali Raza from Mechatronics and Control Engineering Department.

