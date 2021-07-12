UET announces combined entrance test results

Results of combined entrance test for admissions in B.Sc. Engineering and B.Sc. Engineering Technology programmes of all public-sector engineering institutions of Punjab, has been announced

The results are available on University of Engineering and Technology's admission portal https://admission.uet.edu.pk Candidates can download their results by entering their roll number and CNIC.

The test was held simultaneously at 113 centers of Virtual University, set up all over Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to UET spokesperson, a total of 33,649 applicants were registered for ECAT 2021.

The maximum possible score in the entrance test was 400.

Syed Hashir Hussain, from Lahore, secured first position by getting 365 marks, whereas Mujtaba Omar,from Islamabad, secured 2nd position with 348 marks and Umair Ahmad, from Faisalabad, got 3rd positionwith 345 marks.