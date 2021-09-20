UET announces undergraduate admission schedule 2021

The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore announced the schedule of admissions in B.Sc. Engineering and B.Sc. Engineering Technology programmes for 2021 in its main and sub campuses including New Campus, Kala Shah Kaku (UET KSK), Rachna College of Engineering & Technology (UET RCET) Gujranwala, Faisalabad (UET FSD) Campus and Narowal (UET NWL) campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore announced the schedule of admissions in B.Sc. Engineering and B.Sc. Engineering Technology programmes for 2021 in its main and sub campuses including New Campus, Kala Shah Kaku (UET KSK), Rachna College of Engineering & Technology (UET RCET) Gujranwala, Faisalabad (UET FSD) Campus and Narowal (UET NWL) campus.

According to the schedule, the availability of prospectus for undergraduate programmes and submission of online admission forms started on Monday, September 20, 2021 which will remain continue till October 11, 2021.

Entry test for Hafiz-e-Quran students will be conducted on October 13, whereas, test for sports students will be conducted on October 14. After the submission of admission forms, 1st merit list for every discipline will be displayed on October 15 and students for 1st merit list will be supposed to submit their documents and dues till October 21.

Hostel allotment will also be done on November 5. Second merit list will be displayed on October 22 and students for 2nd merit list will be supposed to submit their documents and dues till October 27.

The 3rd merit list will be displayed on October 28 and students for 3rd merit list will be supposed to submit their documents and dues till 1st November.

The 4th merit list will be displayed on November 2 and students for 4th list will be supposed to submit their documents and dues till November 4.

Regular classes will be started from November 8. All the information regarding admissionschedule is available at admission.uet.edu.pk.