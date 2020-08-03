UET celebrates Eid with Muslim foreign students, Chinese faculty

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :On the 3rd day of Eid-ul-Azha, a prestigious lunch was organised by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in the honour of its Chinese faculty and foreign students staying in the hostels of the university.

According to a spokesperson here on Monday, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated as the chief guest while all deans, senior wardens, Chinese faculty and students were present.

The event participants observed the government proposed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and social distancing.

The VC addressed the faculty and students and wished them a very happy Eid from the University administration and people of Pakistan. He assured students that the university would not leave them alone in the difficult times and would extend all possible support to them with the available resources.

The students thanked the VC, faculty members and the UET administration for the peaceful step.