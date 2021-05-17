UET celebrates Eidul Fitr with foreign students

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Monday organized a prestigious lunch in the honor of its foreign students staying in the Khalid Hall, Iqbal Hall and Al Zohra hostels at University in connection with Eidul Fitr.

According to UET spokesperson here, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated as chief guest while all deans, Senior Warden Dr.

Muhammad Mushtaq and large number pf students were also present in the event.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor addressed the students and wished them a very happy Eid from the University administration and people of Pakistan.

He assured the students that the university would not leave them alone in these difficult times and would extend all possible support to them with the available resources.

The students thanked the Vice Chancellor, faculty members and the UET administration for this peaceful step.