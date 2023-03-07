UET confers 550 degrees of engineering, non-engineering programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Tuesday conferred 550 degrees in engineering and non-engineering programs including 507 B.Sc. degrees, 15 Ph.D. degrees while 27 students were awarded M.Sc. degrees.

Convocation was held here at the Convocation Hall University of Peshawar to commemorate the academic accomplishments of students of engineering and technology session 2022. Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar conferred degrees on graduating students.

In total 16 Gold Medals were conferred upon graduates of undergraduate programs who achieved top positions.

The leading local industries, Fast Cables Ltd., also awarded a cash prize of Rs. 100,000/- to the topper, Engr. Osama Faiz, Department of Electrical Engineering, UET Peshawar.

The Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain congratulated the graduates and their parents on their achievements, and said that the future of our country depends the way we educate and groom our youth to understand the real challenges.

He said UET Peshawar has twelve centers of excellence from which real outcome are now seen in form of linkages and joint applied research projects.

He further said, despite limited resources, the faculty has done tremendously well in attracting research funding from Government as well as private agencies.

He said, UET Peshawar is a part of four HEC-funded projects, under which National Centers of Excellence in Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Big Data and Cloud Computing are working tirelessly in the field of artificial intelligence and IoT related things, adding, the National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), has collaborated with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for introducing the AI-based Safe City Project for Peshawar in near future.

He said, according to the Times Higher education Impact Ranking 2023, UET Peshawar stands first in "Engineering category" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fifth in Pakistan while third in "All Universities category" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while it is also ranked between 800-1000 universities in the world.

The Convocation was attended by members from the Syndicate, Senate and senior officials while a large number of parents were also present on the occasion.