UET Convocation On April 14
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The 31st convocation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore will be held on Monday 14th April followed by the rehearsal on Sunday 13th April at university auditorium.
In this regard a meeting, chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Shahid Munir, was held to review and finalize measures taken to successfully organize the convocation. Governor Punjab & Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will preside over the convocation.
