UET declares ETEA engineering entrance test results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar on Monday declared ETEA entrance test results held for the academic session 2022-23 for the public and private sector engineering universities and colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Umer Malik secured 95 marks and got first position, Mahnoor Yasin 94 got second position and Ahmad Shah, Hania Irfan and Muhammad Mesum Abbas grabbed 93 marks got third passion.

6,650 candidates appeared in the test in which 26 candidates secured more than 90 percent marks.

The test was conducted simultaneously on Sunday at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan centers.

Candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile FATA, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan appeared for the entrance test in which about 550 female candidates were also included.