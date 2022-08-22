UrduPoint.com

UET Declares ETEA Engineering Entrance Test Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

UET declares ETEA engineering entrance test results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar on Monday declared ETEA entrance test results held for the academic session 2022-23 for the public and private sector engineering universities and colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Umer Malik secured 95 marks and got first position, Mahnoor Yasin 94 got second position and Ahmad Shah, Hania Irfan and Muhammad Mesum Abbas grabbed 93 marks got third passion.

6,650 candidates appeared in the test in which 26 candidates secured more than 90 percent marks.

The test was conducted simultaneously on Sunday at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan centers.

Candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile FATA, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan appeared for the entrance test in which about 550 female candidates were also included.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology FATA Abbottabad Swat Hania Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand Azad Jammu And Kashmir University Of Engineering And Technology Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

30 minutes ago
 Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in ..

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in flood-affected areas

59 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terro ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terrorism case

1 hour ago
 Anti-polio campaign begins across country

Anti-polio campaign begins across country

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.