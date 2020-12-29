UrduPoint.com
UET, ECO Signs Commercial Licensing Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and ECO Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd on Tuesday signed a commercial licensing agreement of a project, "Performance of confined dry block masonry against Blast loading", funded by HEC under the Technology Development Fund (TDF).

The ceremony was held with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain in chair, and attended by the senior officials from the school of Advanced Geo-mechanical Engineering (SAGE), Military School of Engineering (MCE), Risalpur and UET Peshawar, said a press release issued here.

The agreement was signed by Yaqoob Khan, CEO ECO Enterprises Pvt. Ltd and Dr. Tariq Khalil, Manager Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UET Peshawar.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain said, currently UET secured six projects under the HEC's TDF of Rs. 64 million which are completed and will also be offered to the industry for commercialization in near future.

He said this signing ceremony was a reflection of UET ORIC's focus and utility of state-of-the-art research of UET Peshawar' faculty and researchers. He appreciated the efforts of team ORIC for gearing the research towards application in the industry.

Dr. Khan Shahzada, Principal Investigator of the project said, the project was executed in joint collaboration of the SAGE, MCE, Risalpur for overseeing the project and the ECO Enterprise (Pvt) Ltd.

for providing the required material and labor.

He said, in total 15 tests were conducted to verify the strength of masonry building which proved to be more durable and sustainable than traditional materials such as red bricks and cement blocks.

The results also show that the material is highly resistant to sever intensity of earthquakes and useful in the defense industry for its environmental friendly features.

He said through this project we have established the state-of-the-art labs for blast load testing at the Civil Engineering Department and built up the expertise at UET Peshawar and MCE Raisalpur.

Dr. Sarfaraz Ali, Co-PI, Prof. at SAGE and Director Mining Projects said, not only the researchers will benefit from the project; it will also help the professionals and the Government to building the five million low income houses at affordable price and best quality.

The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. MA Irfan, Senior Dean, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ullah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Allied Sciences, Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, Dr. Nasru Minallah, Director ORIC and others.

