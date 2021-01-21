UET employees get time scale upgradation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Time scale upgradation was given to the employees of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in a ceremony here at UET

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Time scale upgradation was given to the employees of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in a ceremony here at UET.

According to UET spokesperson, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar along with Registrar UET Muhammad Asif distributed promotion letters among employees.

A total of 167 employees of UET Lahore and its sub campuses got promotion and higher scale letters.

At least 103 employees of UET Lahore main campus, 43 employees of New Campus Kala Shah Kaku, 20 employees of Faisalabad campus and one employee of Rachna College of Engineering and Technology Gujranwala were promoted.

These promoted employees include Ministerial Staff, Technical Staff and C Class employees. UET Syndicate members already approved the time scale promotion of these employees in a meeting held on January 15 and 16.

On the occasion, President Technical Staff Association and other staff thanked the Vice Chancellor.