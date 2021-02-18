UET establishes Nanotech research centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Engineering and Technology Lahore has established Center for Nanotechnology & Advanced Materials Research (CNAMR) with state of the art equipment, funded by Higher education of Pakistan. Most of the equipment's had been procured and the remaining were in pipeline and will installed soon.

Scanning Electron Microscope Laboratory was fully functional and facilitation was available for academic & research institutes, R & D organizations and industry etc at National Level.

Also, High Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope was under the process of installation and will be functional soon.

The laboratory was under the supervision of highly qualified staff having expertise in hand, trained by foreign and local experts.

Furthermore many facilities were available at CNAMR for contemporary research in the field of nanotechnology and advanced materials.

The Center had acquired a stat of-of-the-art Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (FESEM) that was a pivotal tool in nanomaterials research and imaging for various applications such as electronics, membranes, composites, sensors, metals & alloys, solar cells and many more.