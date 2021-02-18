UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UET Establishes Nanotech Research Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

UET establishes Nanotech research centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Engineering and Technology Lahore has established Center for Nanotechnology & Advanced Materials Research (CNAMR) with state of the art equipment, funded by Higher education of Pakistan. Most of the equipment's had been procured and the remaining were in pipeline and will installed soon.

Scanning Electron Microscope Laboratory was fully functional and facilitation was available for academic & research institutes, R & D organizations and industry etc at National Level.

Also, High Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope was under the process of installation and will be functional soon.

The laboratory was under the supervision of highly qualified staff having expertise in hand, trained by foreign and local experts.

Furthermore many facilities were available at CNAMR for contemporary research in the field of nanotechnology and advanced materials.

The Center had acquired a stat of-of-the-art Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (FESEM) that was a pivotal tool in nanomaterials research and imaging for various applications such as electronics, membranes, composites, sensors, metals & alloys, solar cells and many more.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Education University Of Engineering And Technology Industry

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

3 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.