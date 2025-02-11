UET Extends Last Date For Admission To Associate Degree Programs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has announced an extension in the admission date for the two-year Associate Degree Programs.
The deadline for filling out the online application form and submitting the admission form has been extended from February 10 to February 25.
Now, students will be able to submit their applications until February 25.
It is important to note that ECAT is not required for admission to two-year Associate Degree Programs. Students will now be able to earn a two-year degree from UET without any difficulty, even without passing the ECAT exam, a spokesman said. All admission-related information is available on the admission portal at admission.uet.edu.pk.
