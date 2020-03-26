UrduPoint.com
UET Health Clinic To Serve Employees, Int'l Students During Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

In the wake of coronavirus, The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has issued special instructions to its health clinic for its employees and international students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :In the wake of coronavirus, The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has issued special instructions to its health clinic for its employees and international students.

According to UET spokesperson on Thursday, doctors and ambulance drivers are available to serve their employees and international students during holidays.

The university had also issued contact numbers of drivers and doctors in view of any emergency situation.

University Health Clinic remains open from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM during the day and from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the evening hours.

The ambulances will also be available in case of emergency, he added.

