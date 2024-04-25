UET holds conference on adoption of biogas technology

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A day-long national conference on Biogas Technologies, organized by the U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E), UET Peshawar was held here on Thursday.

The conference was aimed at creating awareness on using the biogas plants as a sustainable energy source and foster collaborative efforts among government, private organizations and communities for promotion of adoption of biogas technology in Pakistan.

The Chief Guest, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali said, due to environmental degradation and rapid climate change, researchers are engaged in finding sustainable practices. In this regard, biogas technology is useful in not only meeting the energy demand but also saving natural resources.

"Since Pakistan is an agricultural country and has a high potential for producing energy through biogas technology, the conference is taking place at the right time to discuss the possibilities for collaborations and exploiting modern technologies in the field.

The speakers included Dr. Abdul Sattar Nizami from Government College University Lahore (GCUL), Mian Arif, CEO Revgreen– Lahore, Engr. Muhammad Saeed, Operations Manager WSSP and Engr. Masood Ahmad, Panache Construction, Mehmood Ahmad, Senior Agricultural Engineer from the Department of Agriculture, Mirpur Azad Kashmir and Muhammad Siddique, CEO of Creeco (Pvt) Ltd, who spoke on different aspects of biogas and its modern applications.

The conference also conducted a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Zoahib-ur-Rehman Afridi, which recommended Government and industry collaboration for promoting the biogas technologies across KP, thereby paving the way for a more sustainable energy landscape.

Prof. Dr. Syed Waqar Shah, Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Dr. Adnan Dawood, Director (USPCAS-E), Dr. Nasru Minallah, Director (ORIC) and a large number of senior faculty, students and guests also attended the conference.

APP/vak