UET holds conference to promote research regarding natural disasters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Department of Civil Engineering, University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar is organizing the 2nd two-day international conference on 'Recent Advances in Civil Engineering and Disaster Management (ICCEDM-2022)' to be held from 15th to 16th December, here at UET.

It aimed at promoting research in the field of disaster mitigation and disaster management for floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters in Pakistan.

Last date for submission of abstract is September 1, submission of full-length paper is September 30 and acceptance notification date is October 10 while last date of registration is October 20.

Best research paper and best poster awards will be given to the authors and presenters.

This conference will bring together the advancement and research in the field of Civil Engineering and Disaster Management, carried out both at the National and International levels.

It will give a new dimension based on the latest research to address the indigenous problems and finally incorporating the outcomes in the national building codes of Pakistan and engineering practices. The event will open windows for future research and international collaboration.