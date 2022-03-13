UET holds convocation, 960 confers degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, 2022 was held here Sunday at the University of Peshawar to commemorate the academic accomplishments of students of engineering and technology of academic sessions of 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Kamran Bangash, Minister for Higher Education, Archives and libraries, Pro-Chancellor UET Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conferred degrees on graduating students of postgraduate (Ph.D and M.Sc.) and undergraduate programs.

In total, 960 students were awarded degrees in engineering and non-engineering programs including 900 B.Sc. degrees, 18 Ph.D. degrees while 48 students were awarded M.Sc. degrees. At the convocation, 48 Gold Medals were conferred upon graduates of undergraduate programs who achieved top positions.

The leading local industries, Fast Cables Ltd., also awarded two cash prizes to the toppers of UET Peshawar Sardar Umar Khitab and Syed Luqman Shah from Electrical Engineering department, UET Peshawar.

Kamran Bangash said, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to solve the problems of universities, assured that resources are being utilized to provide facilities to teachers and students and challenges faced by the universities would be resolved soon.

In order to solve the financial issues of UET Peshawar, he said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued the grant of Rs. 40 million. He congratulated the graduates for achieving a milestone from a prestigious university and urged them to work hard for building the nation.

In order to increase trade, industrialization and economic activities the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the projects of construction of the 365 kilometers long Dera Ismail Khan-Peshawar Motorway and 81 kilometers Swat Motorway (Phase-II). The two mega projects would serve as trade corridors as well as source for new job opportunities for young engineers.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain congratulated the graduates and their parents on their marvelous achievements.

"The future of our country is dependent on the way we educate and groom them to understand the real challenges," he said.

He said UET Peshawar has eight centers of excellence from which real outcomes are now seen in form of linkages and joint projects.

Almost 300 faculty research projects have been awarded to UET Peshawar. He further said, UET Peshawar has adopted the outcome based education system through which the major disciplines are now accredited under OBE.

He briefed the achievements of National Centers of Excellence in Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Big Data and Cloud Computing, Center for Advanced Studies in Energy, Center for Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab and Innovative Secured Systems Lab. The convocation was a colorful event where parents and graduates mutually celebrated their success with their teachers and paid tribute.