PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Monday held a reception for students of the Gems and Jewelry Center of Excellence, as part of the Prime Minister's initiative "Skilled Youth, Bright Pakistan."

The event was graced by Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar of UET Peshawar, as the chief guest.

Students and faculty members participated in the ceremony, which aimed to acknowledge and encourage the youth participating in specialized training programs.

In his address, Dr. Khizar Azam Khan said that under the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and with full financial support from the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Program, two certification courses have been launched, a six-month course in Gemology (identification of precious stones) and a three-month course in Gemstone Cutting and Polishing.

A total of 106 young individuals from various backgrounds have enrolled, aiming to acquire practical and theoretical skills essential for building a successful career in the gemstone and jewelry industry.

He emphasized the significance of the program, calling it a "golden opportunity" for youth to develop expertise in the growing gemstone sector.

He urged students to make the most of this chance and contribute to Pakistan’s expanding gemstone industry.

Dr. Nisar Muhammad from the Gems and Jewelry Center of Excellence highlighted the increasing demand for skilled professionals in Pakistan's gemstone sector.

He assured students of full support, stating, "The demand for expert gemologists is on the rise, and this program will equip you with the essential skills needed for success."

Dr. Habib ur Rehman, a senior faculty member, briefed students on the center's contributions to gemology education.

He noted that over 1,000 students have been trained so far, with many successfully establishing businesses in Pakistan and abroad.

Engr. Ehtesham ul Haq, former Director of the Gems and Jewelry Center of Excellence, shared insights about the comprehensive curriculum, stressing that the six-month course would provide students with both theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

He encouraged students to pursue their goals with dedication and hard work, stating that perseverance is key to becoming a successful gemologist.