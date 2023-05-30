UrduPoint.com

UET Holds Seminar On "Subsurface Geophysical Imaging Of Solid Waste Management Dump Site: Implications For Soil And Ground Water"

UET holds seminar on "Subsurface Geophysical Imaging of Solid Waste Management Dump Site: Implications for Soil and Ground Water"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A one-day seminar on "Subsurface Geophysical Imaging of Solid Waste Management Dump Site: Implications for Soil and Ground Water", was held at University of Engineering Technology (UET) here on Tuesday.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC), Agricultural Engineering Department (AED) UET Peshawar and National Center of Excellence in Geology (NCEG), University of Peshawar at UET Peshawar.

The resource persons of the seminar were Dr. Khurram Sheraz, Assistant Professor, AED and Dr. Muhammad Younas Khan, Assistant Professor, NCEG, University of Peshawar while the chief organizer of this seminar was Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, Associate Professor, AED, UET Peshawar.

The seminar was aimed to update the audience especially students about how to use the new techniques in identifying soil and groundwater contamination and sustainably prevent soil and groundwater degradation to live a healthy life.

The seminar was attended by the faculty and students from different universities including the Department of Agricultural Engineering UET Peshawar, the NCEG, Peshawar University, andthe Department of Geology, the Islamia College University Peshawar.

Ghazala Ali Khan, Additional Director PASTIC, Dr. Liaqat Ali (Guest of honor), Director NCEG, University of Peshawar, and Dr. Abdur Raziq from Islamia College University, Peshawar were also present on the occasion. The shields of acknowledgment and certificates of appreciation were presented to the resource persons, Chief Organizer, Guest of Honor, and Chairman, AED UET Peshawar.

