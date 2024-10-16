(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) An orientation ceremony was held at the UET Auditorium Complex to introduce the newly admitted students of session 2014 with Chief Minister's Honihaar Scholarship Scheme and welcome them.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI) with the esteemed presence of Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education, Ajmal Khan Chandia, as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Ajmal Khan Chandia highlighted that under the Chief Minister's Honihaar Scholarship Scheme, the Punjab government will cover the educational expenses of students for four years. Annually, 30,000 students across 68 disciplines will get benefit from this program, which is offered to students of 50 public sector universities in Punjab. This initiative represents a major investment of PKR 130 billion to promote education.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Munir, in his welcome speech, praised the scholarship scheme and expressed his hope that the new students would fulfill the dreams of their parents.

He reiterated UET’s commitment to providing world-class facilities to its students and appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government in promoting higher education. Dr. Munir also addressed the financial challenges faced by UET and expressed hope that the Punjab government would provide a bailout package to help the institution manage its financial and administrative affairs more efficiently.

Special Secretary Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Chief Operating Officer of HEC Engineer Dr. Mansoor Baloch, and Director of Student Affairs Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser also addressed the participants, encouraging students to make the most of this opportunity.

The ceremony saw the participation of Pro Vice Chancellor prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, Faculty members, Deans, and a large number of students. Additionally, various UET student societies set up stalls at the event, adding vibrancy to the occasion.

During the ceremony, the new batch of students took an oath, administered by the Parliamentary Secretary, pledging to adhere to the university’s rules and regulations.