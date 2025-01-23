UET Hosts Symposium On Smog, Air Quality
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Department of Chemistry of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore in collaboration
with the Institute of Environmental Engineering and Research (IEER) Thursday hosted
an international symposium titled “Smog and Air Quality: Chemical Insights, Remediation,
and Mitigation”.
The event was organised at the seminar hall of the department of City and Regional Planning,
UET, Lahore.
The symposium brought together eminent experts on the subject, including Dr Jamil Anwar
(Professor Emeritus, PU and UMT), Dr Haider A Khwaja Associate Professor, University at Albany,
USA, Prof. Dr Amir Akhlaq Director, IEER - UET, Dr M Umer Farooq Associate Professor,
IEER - UET, and Dr Erfan Aslam Medicine and Public Health Specialist, UET, who shared their
insights on smog and air quality.
Additionally, Dr Nadir Omer Hashim from the Physics Department, Kenyatta University, Kenya joined
the event online, contributing a valuable perspective on the environmental challenges
of smog from a physics standpoint.
In her address, Prof Dr Aneela Anwar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guest
speakers and participants for their contributions.
She extended special thanks to Dr Humayun Ajaz Associate Professor, Chemistry Department
for organizing the event and acknowledged the efforts of Asad Abbas, Dr Iqra Muneer, the Ibn-e-Hayan Chemical Society, and the Climate Action Forum IEER in ensuring the symposium's success.
