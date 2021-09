UET Lahore announces admission 2021 schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has announced undergraduate admission schedule for the Lahore and its sub-campuses including New Campus (UET-KSK), Rachna College of Engineering & Technology (UET-RCET) Gujranwala, Faisalabad Campus (UET-FSD) and Narowal campus (UET-NWL).

Prospectus for the undergraduate admissions would be available from Sept 20, 2021 to Oct 11, 2021.

However, online application form filling facility would be available at the UET admission portal http://admission.uet.edu.pk till last date.