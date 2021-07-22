UET Lahore appoints first female Engineering Professor in 100 Years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore has appointed Dr Saima Yasin as professor in the Chemical Engineering Department.

This makes her the first professor of engineering at the oldest and largest seat of higher learning in engineering and technology in 100 years since the establishment of UET as Mughalpura Technical College in 1921. This also makes her the first professor of engineering in the province of Punjab. Being the only professor in her department of 23 teachers, the university Syndicate has also appointed her as Chairperson of her department, which also makes her the first female chairperson of any engineering department at the UET and the province.

"The university has come a long way from only one female engineering student in 1975 and no female engineering teacher to over 24% female engineering students and about 25% female engineering faculty. Currently, the university has around 190 female faculty members are female with only six professors, including Dr Saima," said Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor, UET, Lahore. "Dr Saima has become an important milestone in the history of this great institution and I'm pleased that it happened during my tenure as VC," added Sarwar.

Prof Dr Saima has an illustrious academic career.

She graduated from the UET with BSc and MSc degrees in Chemical Engineering in January 2005 and April 2007, respectively. During her bachelor studies, she was a recipient of the NFC Scholarship award. She joined her alma mater as lecturer soon after completing her BSc degree in 2005. Dr Saima proceeded to UK in 2008 to pursue PhD degree from Imperial College London. She earned her PhD degree in June 2011. She also spent time at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Brazil, as a post doctoral research scholar. On her return to the university after PhD, Dr Saima was appointed Assistant Professor in September 2011. She was appointed as the first Associate Professor in Engineering at UET Lahore in 2015.

Dr Saima is a skilled researcher experienced in rheology and atomic force microscopy measurements. She has consistently exhibited qualities of conducting economic and feasibility research in a variety of areas related to Chemical engineering, Environment, and Energy engineering. She has published 36 research papers including 29 in impact factor in reputed journals of Chemical Engineering and one book chapter. She has won multiple competitive research grants worth approximately 25 million rupees from Higher education Commission, Pakistan.