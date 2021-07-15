UET Lahore offers tuition free PhD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The syndicate of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore has approved tuition-free PhD on the recommendation of Academic Council.

This makes UET Lahore the first public sector university to offer such a programme for all of its 27 doctoral programmes.

Semester recurring fees will not be charged from students enrolled full-time in the PhD program. In lieu of the fee waiver the students will be required to work for at least six hours per week and in this context may be offered Teaching Fellowship on the recommendation of the respective department after approval of their PhD research proposal. To qualify for this stipend the CGPA, in graduate course work, should at least be 3.50 on a scale of 4.0 and this scholarship will be awarded for at least two years.

"We want to encourage high-achieving graduates to pursue their PhD degrees at the university on full-time basis and focus on their courses and research without having to worry about finances," said Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor. "This step will result in higher quality publications as well as more interaction with industry," Sarwar added.

The process for admission to PhD programmes at the university had already started.

Prospectus is available until August 2, 2021 and Subject Tests will be conducted from August 9to 12, 2021. Interviews of the candidates securing at least 70 percent score in the test will be interviewed from August 16-24, 2021. Admission offers will start from August 29, 2021 and classes will commence from September 13, 2021.