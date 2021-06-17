The Punjab University has declared the entry test, to be conducted by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore for admission to its BSc Engineering programmes, as compulsory for the candidates who wanted to get admission to the PU BSc Engineering programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has declared the entry test, to be conducted by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore for admission to its BSc Engineering programmes, as compulsory for the candidates who wanted to get admission to the PU BSc Engineering programmes.

A spokesman for the university said that the PU offers Pakistan Engineering Council's accredited regular and self-financing engineering programmes including BSc Chemical Engineering, BSc Chemical Engineering with Specialization in Petroleum & Gas Technology, and BSc Metallurgy & Materials Engineering.

The PU also offers regular engineering programmes including BSc Electrical Engineering, BSc Industrial Engineering & Management and BSc Energy & Environmental Engineering.

It is mandatory for the students who want to seek admission in PU's engineering programmes to appear in the UET entry test. He said the last date for registration for the entry test was June 27.