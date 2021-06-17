UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UET Lahore's Entry Test A Must For PU Admissions

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

UET Lahore's entry test a must for PU admissions

The Punjab University has declared the entry test, to be conducted by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore for admission to its BSc Engineering programmes, as compulsory for the candidates who wanted to get admission to the PU BSc Engineering programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has declared the entry test, to be conducted by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore for admission to its BSc Engineering programmes, as compulsory for the candidates who wanted to get admission to the PU BSc Engineering programmes.

A spokesman for the university said that the PU offers Pakistan Engineering Council's accredited regular and self-financing engineering programmes including BSc Chemical Engineering, BSc Chemical Engineering with Specialization in Petroleum & Gas Technology, and BSc Metallurgy & Materials Engineering.

The PU also offers regular engineering programmes including BSc Electrical Engineering, BSc Industrial Engineering & Management and BSc Energy & Environmental Engineering.

It is mandatory for the students who want to seek admission in PU's engineering programmes to appear in the UET entry test. He said the last date for registration for the entry test was June 27.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab Pakistan Engineering Council University Of Engineering And Technology June Gas

Recent Stories

China's investment into BRI countries expands in J ..

5 seconds ago

12 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, POs arrest ..

6 seconds ago

CDA renovates over 4400 km footpaths

7 seconds ago

Govt's green initiatives to curb desertification, ..

9 seconds ago

Swedish Prime Minister Facing Vote of No Confidenc ..

3 minutes ago

Govt spending Rs 180m on beautification of bazaars ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.