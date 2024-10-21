Open Menu

UET Launches Innovative Patent Wall To Foster Culture Of Invention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

UET launches Innovative Patent Wall to foster culture of invention

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) In a landmark initiative to promote innovation and recognize the achievements

of its inventors, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore

inaugurated a dedicated Patent Wall.

In this regard, a ceremony was held led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI),

alongside Deans from all faculties and Heads of various teaching and non-teaching

departments.

The establishment of Patent Wall reflects a global trend in academia, where

universities aim to honor the significant contributions of their researchers and

scientists.

At the first stage, almost 21 patents have already been approved.

"The initiative

not only highlights our technological achievements but also inspires our students

to pursue careers in invention and entrepreneurship," said Dr. Shahid Munir.

"By showcasing our patents, we aim to cultivate a vibrant research culture

that encourages innovation and collaboration", he said.

Dr Munir encouraged researchers to embrace the philosophy of "patenting

before publication" to bolster both the university's and the nation’s Innovation Index.

"Our goal is to create an environment where every innovative idea can be

transformed into a patent, driving progress and economic development", he added.

