UET Launches Innovative Patent Wall To Foster Culture Of Invention
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) In a landmark initiative to promote innovation and recognize the achievements
of its inventors, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore
inaugurated a dedicated Patent Wall.
In this regard, a ceremony was held led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI),
alongside Deans from all faculties and Heads of various teaching and non-teaching
departments.
The establishment of Patent Wall reflects a global trend in academia, where
universities aim to honor the significant contributions of their researchers and
scientists.
At the first stage, almost 21 patents have already been approved.
"The initiative
not only highlights our technological achievements but also inspires our students
to pursue careers in invention and entrepreneurship," said Dr. Shahid Munir.
"By showcasing our patents, we aim to cultivate a vibrant research culture
that encourages innovation and collaboration", he said.
Dr Munir encouraged researchers to embrace the philosophy of "patenting
before publication" to bolster both the university's and the nation’s Innovation Index.
"Our goal is to create an environment where every innovative idea can be
transformed into a patent, driving progress and economic development", he added.
