UrduPoint.com

UET Mardan Suspends ACE On Charges Of Vandalism On May 9

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 11:40 AM

UET Mardan suspends ACE on charges of vandalism on May 9

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan on Wednesday notified suspension of an assistant controller of examination (ACE) over charges of his alleged involvement in vandalism on May 9 in the district.

According to the notification issued by the Registrar UET Mardan, the vice chancellor had approved the suspension of the services of ACE Muhammad Ismail in light of the investigation of the Superintendent of Police.

It said that the accused ACE was booked by the police under FIR No 833 dated May 9 under sections 341, 324, 435, 427, 120B, 147, 148, 149, 7ATA, 143, 188, 500, 501, 337A(I), 337 F1 PPC and 16-18MPO.

The notification said that SP Investigation Mardan through a letter no 1473/GB/Inv, dated May 26, conveyed the involvement of the officials in sabotage activities on May 9, adding that the Syndicate would give formal approval to termination of the official from services under the rules in vogue.

Related Topics

Police Mardan University Of Engineering And Technology May FIR From

Recent Stories

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

27 minutes ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

30 minutes ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300 ..

AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300b yuan by 2025

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.