UET Mardan suspends ACE on charges of vandalism on May 9

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan on Wednesday notified suspension of an assistant controller of examination (ACE) over charges of his alleged involvement in vandalism on May 9 in the district.

According to the notification issued by the Registrar UET Mardan, the vice chancellor had approved the suspension of the services of ACE Muhammad Ismail in light of the investigation of the Superintendent of Police.

It said that the accused ACE was booked by the police under FIR No 833 dated May 9 under sections 341, 324, 435, 427, 120B, 147, 148, 149, 7ATA, 143, 188, 500, 501, 337A(I), 337 F1 PPC and 16-18MPO.

The notification said that SP Investigation Mardan through a letter no 1473/GB/Inv, dated May 26, conveyed the involvement of the officials in sabotage activities on May 9, adding that the Syndicate would give formal approval to termination of the official from services under the rules in vogue.